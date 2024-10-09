Country Trust Bank Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $30,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

