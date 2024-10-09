Country Trust Bank Sells 314 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

