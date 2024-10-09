Get alerts:

On June 17, 2024, CPI Aerostructures, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the engagement of Marcum LLP as the company’s new independent accountant. This decision resulted in the dismissal of RSM US LLP, the previous independent accountant.

RSM’s audit report on the consolidated financial statements of CPI Aerostructures and its subsidiaries for the years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023, did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were there any qualifications or modifications regarding uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

There were no disagreements between CPI Aerostructures and RSM on accounting principles, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope during the aforementioned period. However, there were “reportable events” during the years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023, related to internal control matters previously disclosed in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

The company’s Audit and Finance Committee discussed these events with RSM and has authorized RSM to respond fully to inquiries from Marcum concerning these subjects. Notably, CPI Aerostructures did not consult with Marcum on the application of accounting principles to any specific transactions or any matters that could lead to disagreements or reportable events.

As per regulations, a letter from RSM addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission is attached as Exhibit 16.1 to the Form 8-K filed by CPI Aerostructures. This filing outlines the change in the certifying accountant and provides relevant details.

For further information regarding this change and associated financial matters, interested parties can refer to the Form 8-K filing on CPI Aerostructures’ investor relations webpage or the SEC’s EDGAR database.

This article serves as a brief overview of CPI Aerostructures’ recent change in certifying accountant, providing clarity on the matter for investors and stakeholders.

