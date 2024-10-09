Get alerts:

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. recently conducted its annual meeting of shareholders on June 19, 2024, where several key proposals were considered and voted upon by the company’s shareholders. The meeting addressed the election of two Class II directors, the frequency of advisory shareholder votes on executive compensation, and the approval of named executive officer compensation.

Regarding the election of Class II directors, the Company’s board nominated Pamela Levesque and Richard C. Rosenjack, Jr. for the positions. Both nominees received overwhelming approval from the shareholders, with Pamela Levesque securing 7,132,758 votes for and 327,822 votes withheld, and Richard C. Rosenjack, Jr. receiving 7,039,920 votes for and 420,660 votes withheld.

On the matter of selecting the frequency of advisory shareholder votes to approve named executive officer compensation, shareholders voted in favor of holding such votes every year. The votes tallied as follows: 6,371,435 votes for every year, 39,902 votes for every two years, 1,033,188 votes for every three years, and 16,055 abstentions.

In regards to the approval of the compensation for the Company’s Named Executive Officers, shareholders approved the proposal on an advisory basis. The breakdown of the votes was as follows: 6,590,723 votes for, 847,004 votes against, and 22,853 abstentions.

The company revealed the results of these voting matters in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the meeting, Andrew Davis signed off on behalf of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. as the Chief Financial Officer. The results highlight the shareholders’ support and decisions regarding key matters concerning the composition and compensation within the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CPI Aerostructures’s 8K filing here.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Featured Stories