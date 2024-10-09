Get alerts:

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. recently announced its financial results for the quarter and year that concluded on December 31, 2023. The press release, which detailed these outcomes, was officially disseminated by the company on April 5, 2024. This announcement is being made through a Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The details outlined in this report are specific to Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition. It is important to note that the information disclosed under this item, along with the associated exhibit, is not considered to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subjected to the liabilities specified in that section. Furthermore, this information is not to be deemed as incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act, except if explicitly indicated by a specific reference in such filings.

Additionally, under Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits, the company has provided the Press Release dated April 5, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1) to ensure transparency and dissemination of the financial information concerning the specified period.

As per regulatory requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the signatory officer, Andrew Davis, Chief Financial Officer of CPI Aerostructures, Inc., has signed and duly authorized the report on behalf of the registrant. This signature was affixed on April 5, 2024.

This information is crucial for investors and stakeholders seeking insights into CPI Aerostructures, Inc.’s financial performance and strategic direction. Interested parties are encouraged to review the complete details of the report to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company’s recent financial standing and operational achievements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CPI Aerostructures’s 8K filing here.

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Featured Articles