CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVU opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.