CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU), a company specializing in aircraft structural assemblies, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The company officially announced these findings through a press release on May 15, 2023. The detailed press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the current report on Form 8-K.

The content provided in Item 2.02, which includes the associated exhibit, is not to be considered “filed” according to Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, commonly referred to as the “Exchange Act.” Therefore, this information is not subject to the liabilities mandated by this section, nor is it integrated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except when explicitly indicated by specific reference in such filings.

CPI Aerostructures also included the following item in the filing:

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits:

Exhibit 99.1: Press Release from May 15, 2023.

Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

As of the report’s closing section, signed on behalf of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. by Andrew Davis, Chief Financial Officer, dated May 15, 2023.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

