Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.83. 99,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 752,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $974.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

