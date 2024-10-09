Creative Planning Acquires 216,742 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216,742 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RES shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.55. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

