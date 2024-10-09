Creative Planning Acquires 5,810 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.