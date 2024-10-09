Creative Planning Acquires 95,714 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after acquiring an additional 584,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,939,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after buying an additional 63,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASX. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

