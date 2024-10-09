Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.