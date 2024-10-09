Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after buying an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 690.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $370.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $377.38.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

