Creative Planning Buys 372 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

