Creative Planning Has $1.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.