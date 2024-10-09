Creative Planning Has $1.40 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 91.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

