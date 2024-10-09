Creative Planning Has $1.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $140.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

