Creative Planning Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 80,649 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

