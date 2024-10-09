Creative Planning Increases Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

