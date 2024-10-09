Creative Planning Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,556 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.