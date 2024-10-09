Creative Planning Purchases 4,707 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 221,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

