Creative Planning Purchases 772 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.94. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

