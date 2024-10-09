Creative Planning Purchases 9,708 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.