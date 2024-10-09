Creative Planning Sells 1,595 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26,345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,258 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 583,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 258,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SUN shares. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

