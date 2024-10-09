Creative Planning Sells 5,733 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,450 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,305 shares of company stock worth $6,969,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.