Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.3086 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.93 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $134.26 and a one year high of $156.70.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
