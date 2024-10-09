Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.1478 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.74.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
SLVO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $86.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
