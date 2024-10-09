Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $151.80 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000706 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.