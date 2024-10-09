Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $1.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

