Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $12.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Cronos alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.