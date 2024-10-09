CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

