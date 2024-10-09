Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a market capitalization of $214,902.17 and $68,283.10 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded down 61.2% against the dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00254948 BTC.

Crypto-AI-Robo.com was first traded on November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,410,958 tokens. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The official website for Crypto-AI-Robo.com is crypto-ai-robo.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a current supply of 888,000,000 with 858,632,918.5020301 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-AI-Robo.com is 0.00023909 USD and is down -13.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $63,702.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-ai-robo.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto-AI-Robo.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto-AI-Robo.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto-AI-Robo.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

