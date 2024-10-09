Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.64. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

Crystal Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.