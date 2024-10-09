Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
