Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $333.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

