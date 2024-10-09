Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.48 and last traded at $333.01, with a volume of 143591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,607,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 163,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

