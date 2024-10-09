Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CURB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.75 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

