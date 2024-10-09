Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 29th

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CREI opened at GBX 83.33 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of £367.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.42.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
