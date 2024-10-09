Get alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH), a Nevada corporation, disclosed today that it has entered into a Fourth Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement with Rafael Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation. Under this agreement, Cyclo Therapeutics issued a convertible promissory note amounting to $3,000,000. The newly issued note, maturing on December 21, 2024, carries 5% annual interest payable upon maturity.

This recent agreement supersedes a series of prior agreements including the Third Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement dated September 9, 2024, the Second Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2024, and earlier note agreements dating back to June 11, 2024. The principal amount of the note can be converted into shares of Cyclo Therapeutics’ common stock under certain conditions.

Alongside the new agreement, Cyclo Therapeutics also reached an Amendment to Convertible Promissory Notes with Rafael Holdings. The key amendments include extending the maturity date to December 21, 2024, and discharging the outstanding balance of the prior notes upon the closing of a planned Merger. Rafael Holdings currently holds approximately 31.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics’ Common Stock.

Moreover, Cyclo Therapeutics, Rafael Holdings, and other involved parties are moving forward with an Agreement and Plan of Merger signed on August 21, 2024. This agreement outlines a merger wherein Cyclo Therapeutics will be absorbed by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rafael Holdings, pending shareholder approvals and the fulfillment of specified conditions.

The detailed terms of the agreements can be found in Exhibit filings attached to Cyclo Therapeutics’ Current Report on Form 8-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission today, including the Fourth Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement, the Convertible Promissory Note, and the Amendment to the Convertible Promissory Notes.

This strategic move by Cyclo Therapeutics is aimed at bolstering working capital and supporting corporate initiatives as outlined in the company’s plan for future growth and development.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

