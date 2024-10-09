Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

