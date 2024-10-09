Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.61. 195,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 579,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.