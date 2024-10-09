Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Stock Price Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 679,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 98,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.23.

About Dalrada Financial

(Get Free Report)

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.