Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Dana alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana

Dana Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. Dana has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dana stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Dana worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.