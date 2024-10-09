Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $40,005.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46.

On Monday, August 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

