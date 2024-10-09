Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.17. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 402,071 shares traded.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities raised Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

