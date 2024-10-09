Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Melvin John Martin Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Melvin John Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $334,460.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

View Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.