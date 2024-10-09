Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Datadog by 1,597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 390.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,143,068.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,282 shares of company stock worth $26,311,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

