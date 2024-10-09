DataHighway Price Reaches $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $5,543.52 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02470572 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,353.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

