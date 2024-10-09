DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,761.07 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02470572 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,353.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”



