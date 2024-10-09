Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $502,087.04 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,534. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
