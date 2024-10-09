Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $502,087.04 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,534. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $72,730,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

